DEPOE BAY, OR (KPTV) - Deputies say two people were arrested after gunshots were reported in Depoe Bay Friday morning, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.
At about 8:15 a.m., the sheriff's office says it received a report of shots fired in the area of Southeast Shell Avenue.
Upon further investigation deputies learned the shooting incident involved two residents. Aiden Isaac Dempsey, 24, and Andrew Keith Hodge, 28, became upset at a neighboring business who was reportedly playing loud music.
The investigation determined Dempsey fired over a dozen rounds from a CO2 powered BB-Gun and Hodge fired a single round from a large-caliber handgun in apparent attempts to get the music to stop.
Investigators say at least three people at the neighboring business were placed in danger by the projectiles fired. No one was injured, however two windows were damaged on two separate vehicles.
Additional property damage was documented in excess of $3000. Two BB-guns and one handgun was seized during this investigation.
Dempsey and Hodge were transported to the Lincoln County Jail. They are facing various charges including unlawful use of weapon, menacing, reckless endangering and disorderly conduct.
