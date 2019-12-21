LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A man and a woman were arrested for possession of methamphetamine and heroin on Friday.
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office served a narcotics search warrant around 2:30 p.m. to a residence located in the 500 block of SE Melody Street in Depoe Bay.
Deputies said the warrant was a result of an ongoing investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine by Michael James Tatum, 56, and Casea Francis Williams, 34, both of Depoe Bay.
While executing the search warrant, Tatum attempted to flush the methamphetamine, according to deputies.
Law enforcement located approximately 13 ounces of methamphetamine, packaging material, and scales in the residence. Also located in the residence was a user quantity of heroin, and various narcotics related paraphernalia.
Tatum and Williams were both transported to jail.
Tatum was lodged for unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of heroin, tampering with evidence and resisting arrest.
Williams was lodged for unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of heroin, in addition to three outstanding warrants.
