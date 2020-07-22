MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Two people in a stolen car crashed into an apartment in Troutdale on Wednesday morning.
Multnomah County deputies responded to the scene on the 1100 block of West Historic Columbia River Highway prior to 10:30 a.m.
The sheriff's office said the driver and passenger fled the scene after the crash.
Gresham Fire responded and helped open the apartment's front door that was stuck due to the crash.
No word on if anyone was injured.
West Historic Columbia River Highway will be closed between Northeast 244th Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street while deputies search for the driver and passenger.
Deputies are currently searching for two people who ran away after crashing a stolen vehicle into an apartment. W. Historic Columbia R. Hwy. is closed between NE 244th Ave. & NE Halsey St. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/fCGjzuuZNr— Multnomah Co Sheriff (@MultCoSO) July 22, 2020
The public is asked to avoid the area at this time.
