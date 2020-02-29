Deputies: Two people injured after shooting in Fairview

FAIRVIEW, OR (KPTV) - Two people were injured after a shooting outside a northeast Fairview home early Saturday morning.
At 1: 50 a.m., the Multnomah County Sheriff’s office responded to a shooting in the 3500 block of northeast 214th Avenue in Fairview where they found evidence of gunfire.
Deputies learned a man and a woman had suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital in private cars. They both suffered non-threatening injuries are expected to survive.
Detectives say the shooting had happened during a birthday party inside the home.
The investigation is ongoing and no other information was given.
Authorities do not believe there is a threat to the public.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
This did not happen inside a home. It was outside and hardly a birthday party. More like gang bangers rented an Airbnb and the rival gang found out. The shootout was in the street. This story almost make is sound like it was some sort of domestic violence dispute.... Did you actually do any investigation or do you just make this up as you go along.
