WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Deputies are searching for two men after an armed robbery took place outside an elementary school Sunday evening.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said the victim met up with two men to purchase a cell phone at Aloha-Huber Park Elementary School.
The deal to buy the phone was made through OfferUp, according to the sheriff's office.
The suspects, described as a Hispanic male and a black male, were armed with a handgun and robbed the victim. The suspects reportedly got away with hundreds of dollars in cash.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information should contact the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
