CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Two teenage boys were taken into custody Tuesday morning after deputies say they led them on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle and then crashed next to railroad tracks in Milwaukie.
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said deputies attempted to stop a Hyundai Tucson for a traffic violation just after 3 a.m. near Southeast Mt. Scott Boulevard and Southeast Lincoln Heights Street.
The suspect vehicle attempted to flee and drove down a dead-end road. The driver side-swiped a deputy's patrol vehicle trying to back-up into a driveway and then intentionally hit the patrol vehicle as he pulled out, according to the sheriff's office.
The pursuit continued through Happy Valley, into southeast Portland before returning to Clackamas County. The suspect vehicle could be seen on ODOT cameras traveling southbound on I-205.
The suspect vehicle then took the Sunnyside Road exit and traveled into Milwaukie, where the driver crashed next to the railroad tracks at Southeast 37th Avenue and Southeast Railroad Avenue.
The sheriff's office said the vehicle was on its side and two people were stuck inside. Deputies broke the windshield and extracted the occupants, who received only minor injuries.
The driver was identified as a 17-year-old boy and the passenger was a 14-year-old boy.
The sheriff's office said the vehicle did not have any license plates and was determined to be stolen.
Both teens were taken to the Clackamas County Juvenile. The sheriff's office said the 17-year-old boy could be charged with attempt to elude, reckless driving, reckless endangering, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, and attempted assault.
The sheriff's office said the 14-year-old boy is facing a curfew charge.
One deputy sustained a cut and will be treated at an area hospital, according to the sheriff's office.
Union Pacific Railroad was contacted and all train traffic was stopped until the vehicle was removed.
The sheriff's office said Milwaukie police, Portland police and Gladstone police assisted with the pursuit.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
