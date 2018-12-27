LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Two teenagers from Harrisburg were injured Wednesday night after they were struck by a DUII driver.
The Linn County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened at around 5:46 p.m. on Diamond Hill Driver near the intersection of Weatherford Road.
The sheriff's office said a 16-year-old boy was parked on the side of the road, partially in the westbound lane because his 2003 Toyota Corolla had broken down.
Friends of the 16-year-old arrived in a Ford F150 pickup to help him jump the Toyota.
While the 16-year-old and his 17-year-old friend were standing at the back of the Toyota, they were struck by a 1997 Geo Prizm, driven by Jared Wayne Jones, 24, of Eugene.
The sheriff's office said the 16-year-old was pushed into the Toyota and suffered life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Riverbend Hospital.
The 17-year-old suffered minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital for evaluation. Two other juveniles sitting in the Ford complained of minor pain, according to the sheriff's office.
Jones was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to the sheriff's office, Jones told deputies he was traveling west on Diamond Hill Drive at about 60 miles per hour when he struck the teens.
The sheriff's office said Jones' blood alcohol content was 0.158.
After he was released from the hospital, Jones was booked into the Linn County Jail on charges of second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, reckless driving, reckless endangering, and driving under the influence of intoxicants.
The sheriff's office said the crash remains under investigation.
