WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Washington County deputies were told by Forest Grove police that two wanted men were headed to Aloha in a van with with firearms and drugs on Tuesday.
Deputies spotted a Chrysler van without license plates near Southwest Farmington Road & Southwest 209th Avenue in unincorporated Washington County around 2:15 a.m.
Deputies stopped the van and once they began to approach the vehicle on foot, the driver drove off and headed south towards the Beaverton and Tigard area. The deputy followed and attempted to stop the van, but the driver tried to ram the deputy and got away.
Soon, the suspect vehicle was spotted at an apartment complex on Southwest Scholls Ferry Road.
Deputies said one of the canine officers and deputies heard a large splash in a nearby pond and found Jose Guadalupe Valdez, Jr, 45, of Cornelius, in the pond and took him into custody.
Benito Valdez, 62, of Hillsboro was located a quarter mile away from Valdez Jr. by a deputy searching the area. After Benito was detained, deputies found a black bag with three guns inside.
Ammunition, drug paraphernalia, and a small amount of methamphetamine and heroin were located inside the van.
Both men were lodged at the Washington County Jail.
Valdez is charged with three counts of felon in possession of a weapon, false information to police and an outstanding warrant.
Valdez, Jr is being held on an outstanding warrant as the investigation continues.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
