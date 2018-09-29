ESTACADA, OR (KPTV) - A two-year-old was killed by a tractor Saturday morning.
Clackamas County deputies said they arrived at a residence in the 20000 block of S. Mattoon Road.
They responded on a report of a tractor accident involving a two-year-old around 9:54 a.m.
Deputies said when they arrived they found a two-year-old who had suffered deadly injuries as a result of the incident.
No further information has been released.
An investigation is being conducted and the Sheriff's Office Child Abuse Team detectives have responded.
