HAPPY VALLEY, OR (KPTV) - Deputies investigated a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Happy Valley Wednesday morning.
Prior to 8 a.m., deputies from the Happy Valley Police Department, along with Clackamas Fire, responded to a crash at Southeast Sunnyside Road and Southeast 152nd Avenue.
The police department said an initial investigation revealed a red Buick was driving westbound on SE Sunnyside with a green light when it collided with a gold Ford Explorer that made an unsafe left turn from eastbound SE Sunnyside.
The crash caused the Explorer to land on its side. The driver was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be extracted.
The police department said there were no serious injuries in the crash.
According to the police department, the driver of the Explorer was issued citations for unsafe left turn, driving while suspended, and driving uninsured.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
