CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A woman was arrested Tuesday morning after leading Clackamas County deputies on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle.
At around 3:10 a.m., a deputy attempted to a stop a black 1999 Ford Ranger pickup after it ran a stop sign at Southeast 172nd Avenue and Southeast Sager Road.
The driver, later identified as Stephanie Lynn Schramm, 39, of Portland, did not stop and attempted to elude the deputy.
The deputy followed the driver west on Southeast Foster Road into southeast Portland.
According to the sheriff's office, Schramm was seen throwing items out of the pickup's window during the pursuit.
Deputies used a PIT maneuver at Southeast Foster Road and Southeast 97th and were able to stop the pickup.
The sheriff's office said deputies learned the Ford Ranger had been reported stolen to the Portland Police Bureau on Sunday.
Schramm was arrested and booked into the Clackamas County Jail on charges of attempt to elude, unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, and an outstanding felony warrant from Multnomah County for attempt to elude.
The sheriff's office said an investigation led deputies to a home in the 6200 block of Southeast 97th Avenue. Deputies arrested two men, identified as Ryan Weaks, 37, and Michael Lee Morasch, 49, on outstanding warrants.
Weaks was booked into the Clackamas County Jail on three counts of probation violation - identity theft. Morasch was booked on second-degree theft and parole violation charges.
(1) comment
Revolving door lack of Justice — Slap on the wrist, stern lecture and back on the street doing illegal drugs, stealing cars, endangering civilized citizens, arrested... It’s just wash rinse repeat, No One Cares about the victim who’s car is stolen or all the lives endangered we’ll just continue to enable these extremely dangerous add ick criminals and civilized citizens be damned!
