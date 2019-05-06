Deputies use spike strips to stop speeding driver on I-5 near Woodburn

NEAR WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) – Deputies used spike strips to stop a driver from Portland attempting to flee from them on Interstate 5 in northern Marion County Monday afternoon.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says deputies attempted to stop the driver on I-5 near Woodburn just after 12:30 p.m. for exceeding the speed limit.
The driver, identified as Reynaldo Williams, 38, failed to yield and attempted to flee in a 2014 Ford, continuing southbound, according to deputies.
Deputies deployed spike strips as Williams drove through the Salem area, causing him to stop in the center lane of I-5 southbound near Highway 22.
Williams allegedly barricaded himself in his car for nearly 20 minutes before he was taken into custody.
Williams was lodged at the Marion County Jail and is facing several charges, including attempting to elude a police officer, resisting arrest, interfering with a peace officer, and interfering with a law enforcement animal.
The Salem Police Department and Oregon State Police assisted the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in their response Monday afternoon.
Traffic on I-5 was temporarily blocked, but has since cleared.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
