VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - One man died in a two-vehicle crash early Saturday morning.
Clark County deputies responded to the 1500 block of NW 99th Street, in the Felida area of NW Clark County around 12:27 a.m.
After arriving on the scene, investigators learned that Rashelle York, 34 of Vancouver, was traveling westbound on NW 99th Street in a pickup when, according to her, her vehicle stalled in the middle of the westbound lane.
Shorty thereafter, a pickup driven by David A. Juarez-Sanchez, 26, of Vancouver, rear-ended York's stalled pickup at a high rate of speed, according to deputies.
The resulting collision caused Jaurez-Sanchez's vehicle to roll as it continued westbound on NW 99th Street. Juarez-Sanchez sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Deputies said York refused medical treatment at the scene.
The CCSO Traffic Unit is investigating this collision and its possible causes. It is apparent that York's stalled vehicle and excessive speed on the part of Juarez-Sanchez are contributing factors.
York stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigators.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.