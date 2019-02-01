TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Tillamook County Sheriff's Office said search efforts for a missing Portland man continue after his vehicle was found unoccupied along the coast this past Sunday.
Paul G. Jensen, 52, was reported missing to the Washington County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 26 by family members.
Jensen's vehicle was found in Manzanita on Jan. 27.
The sheriff's office said their search and rescue team, along with the Manzanita Police Department, have been searching for Jensen since Sunday, but all efforts have been unsuccessful.
Search and rescue teams continue to be deployed in an effort to locate Jensen.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Jensen, or has seen him within the last week, should contact the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office at 503-815-3330 or Tillamook 911 at 503-815-1911.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
