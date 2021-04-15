Deputies: Victim shot by stranger in Troutdale motel parking lot; suspect at large

TROUTDALE, OR (KPTV) – A person was shot at a motel parking lot in Troutdale early Thursday morning and the shooter is on the loose, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said.
Just before 3 a.m., deputies responded to a reported shooting at the Motel 6, located at 1610 Northwest Frontage Road.
At the scene, deputies found a victim who had been shot in the arm. The victim was transported to a hospital. Their injuries were described as non-life threatening.
According to MCSO, the shooting occurred after an argument between the suspect and victim.
FOX 12 was told that the victim and suspect did not know each other.
The sheriff’s office said the shooter is at large. A description of the suspect was not released.
Deputies not believe there is a threat to general public.
This is a developing story. FOX 12 will update it when more is confirmed.
