BENTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies are asking for help identifying a man caught on camera building a cabin-type structure in Oregon State University’s McDonald-Dunn Research Forest.
The person of interest also cut down trees in the research forest about 10 miles north of OSU’s campus, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said.
According to OSU, the forest is used extensively for university instruction and research.
“Four distinct forest management themes, even-aged, two-storied and uneven-aged, plus reserved old-growth stands, allow side-by-side comparisons of the effects of implementing these themes,” OSU told the sheriff’s office.
Deputies ask anyone with information about the criminal mischief case to contact Cpl. Al Schermerhorn at alan.p.schermerhorn@co.benton.or.us or 541-766-6874.
