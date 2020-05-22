WALDPORT, OR (KPTV) - A man in Waldport was arrested Wednesday night after he called 911 more than 20 times in two hours, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.
At around 11 p.m., a deputy responded to a disturbance at a home on Southwest Southmayd Lane.
The 911 caller reported that a man, identified as 39-year-old Timothy Richard Swander, was inside her home and refusing to leave. Swander was reportedly yelling and banging items around the home.
When the deputy arrived to the home, he saw Swander ripping fan blades off the ceiling fan. The sheriff's office said Swander was detained and appeared highly intoxicated.
The sheriff's office said Swander given and ride back to his home, where he was cited and released for third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal mischief.
Shortly after being released, the sheriff's office said Swander called 911 demanding that the deputy return and give him a ride back to the original caller's home to get his cigarettes.
The deputy returned Swander's call, but it went to voicemail. The deputy left a message and warned Swander about the improper use of an emergency notification system.
According to the sheriff's office, Swander then called 911 a total of 24 times over the next two hours.
During that time frame, Swander made false reports and also requested medics. The sheriff's office said he was warned several times by dispatchers about the improper use of an emergency notification system.
Deputies responded to Swander's home and arrested him.
Swander was booked into the Lincoln County Jail on charges of second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal mischief, three counts of initiating a false report, interfering with a peace officer, and 24 counts of improper use of an emergency notification system.
His bail has been set at $442,500.
First of all..nice coif dude. Secondly..440k for bail? OMG..that means he needs to post 44k just to get out, and that's forfeit. I guess the judge pretty much decided Timmy is gonna be sitting in jail few weeks or months before his trial. That's awesome. Wish we had judges with stones like that here in Multnomah County.
