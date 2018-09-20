CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Deputies in Clackamas County are seeking the public’s help for information regarding a robbery and pepper-spray attack on Tuesday.
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office and Canby police said they responded to an armed robbery in the 8900 block of S. Good Lane in unincorporated Canby around 7:24 p.m.
The 911 caller had been called over by a man who had been pepper sprayed in the face by a suspect before the suspect left the residence with stolen items, according to deputies
Deputies and officers investigated the scene and reviewed video footage from a security camera at the residence while fire personnel tended to the pepper-spray man, who was a friend of the residents at the address.
During the investigation, deputies learned that a male suspect walked onto the property, kicked in the back porch door and broke in through a back door into the kitchen.
A suspect vehicle, a late '90s red Ford Explorer with grey or tan trim, driven by an accomplice, positioned itself on the property as a getaway vehicle, according to deputies.
Deputies said one of the residents of the home was out shopping and received a phone notification from their security system and asked a friend to check the property.
The friend told deputies he walked inside the kicked-in kitchen door and found the suspect in the home. Deputies said the suspect identified himself as "Todd Figs"and then pepper-sprayed the victim in the kitchen.
Deputies said the suspect then fled the scene carrying a large can of pepper spray and another item in his hands. The suspect then jumped into the passenger side of the Ford Explorer and fled westbound toward Highway 170.
Deputies are not sure which direction the car is traveling at this time.
The pepper-sprayed man then ran out to the back porch with a gun, firing one round over the railing of the back porch in an attempt to scare the suspect off, according to deputies.
The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 6-foot-tall, weighing 200 to 215 pounds with "Scraggly" facial hair.
He was seen wearing a black ball cap with what looked like a silver sticker on the bill, red t-shirt, cargo shorts, white socks and black Adidas shoes.
The getaway car is described as an older red Ford Explorer with a tan trim and might have a light colored sticker near the bottom center of the back window.
Deputies said the driver of the getaway car has not been identified
The victim said the items stolen during the robbery were a Springfield XDS .40 caliber pistol, jewelry and her husband's medication.
Deputies also said one or more dogs belonging to the residents may have also been pepper-sprayed during the robbery.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line, by phone at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form at https://web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp.
