CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A man wanted on multiple charges was arrested Friday after SWAT teams served a high-risk search warrant.
The Clark County Sheriff's Office said 33-year-old Patrick Churchman on Friday barricaded himself in his parent's home in the 600 block of Northeast 184th Street with a combination of handgun(s), rifle(s) and shotgun(s).
Churchman had an arrest warrant for first-degree burglary - domestic violence, theft of a firearm, second-degree malicious mischief - domestic violence, and interfering with the reporting of a domestic violence incident.
Churchman was also wanted by the Clark County Sheriff's Office for second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, felony violation of a no-contact order, and violation of an extreme risk protection order.
On Friday, members with the Southwest Washington Regional SWAT team, along with the Gresham SWAT team, served a high-risk search warrant at the home on NE 184th Street.
According to the sheriff's office, Churchman was uncooperative and resisted arrest.
The sheriff's office said less lethal munitions were deployed, along with a police canine.
Churchman was eventually taken into custody and booked into the Clark County Jail.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
