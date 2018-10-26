PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Deputies are asking residents in Portland’s Bethany neighborhood to watch for suspicious behavior after a rash of reported mailbox thefts.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says it has received at least 10 reports from people who say their mailboxes were tampered with or broken into and mail was stolen.
The majority of the reports involve community mailboxes and occurred in the Bethany neighborhood. At least one incident occurred in the Aloha community.
Deputies Friday shared security footage from one of the incidents.
The video shows a dark-colored vehicle with a heavyset woman driver and an unknown passenger.
Deputies say video from a second location captures what appears to be the same suspect vehicle at a different community mailbox.
The sheriff’s office says the United States Postal Inspection Service has been notified of the incidents.
Anyone who sees suspicious behavior is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 503-629-0111 or report a crime in progress to 911.
Community members are encouraged to monitor their credit reports for possible fraudulent activity and, if they believe their mail-in ballot was stolen, are asked to call the Washington County Elections Division at 503-846-5800 for a replacement.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.