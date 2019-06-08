COOS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Coos County Sheriff’s Office says businesses in the Hauser area should contact law enforcement if a customer attempts to pay for items with a $2 bill.
The warning comes after a suspect stole a large amount of cash from a casino, much of it in $2 bills, according to the sheriff’s office.
Hauser is an unincorporated community in Coos County.
Deputies say the suspect is a white man last seen wearing a green baseball hat, a light blue shirt, blue jeans and boots. The man was also wearing sunglasses.
According to deputies, the suspect stands about 6-feet tall and weighs approximately 200-pounds.
Deputies say he paid someone $10 in $2 bills shortly after the burglary for the ride.
Any area businesses who encounters someone attempting to pay for items with a $2 bill is asked to contact their local police department or the Coos County Sheriff’s Office at 541-396-2106.
