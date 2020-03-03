CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about two scams they say have been proliferating throughout the area.
The first involves someone calling and say that you or a family member has an arrest warrant. The caller will offer to take payment with pre-paid gift cards, according to the sheriff’s office.
“The Clark County Sheriff’s Office and other local law enforcement agencies do not take payment with gift cards,” according to deputies, who say the sheriff’s office will never ask for cash in person and will never ask to meet some place to pay cash to alleviate an arrest warrant.
“A deputy may call and ask you to meet face to face to facilitate an interview or arrest, but they will never ask for cash,” the sheriff’s office says.
Deputies also warned about a scam involving fake job applications.
“If you are called by someone stating they have your job application to a job you did not apply for and want your personal information or to send you a check to cash to buy some equipment to get started, it is a scam,” according to the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with questions or concerns about having a warrant, money owed for fines or judgments should call the Warrants Department 564 397-2397 or the west Precinct at 564 397-6079.
