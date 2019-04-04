CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Search and rescue crews helped a hiker after she became injured near Pup Creek Falls Monday afternoon.
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said the Water Rescue Consortium was conducting water rescue training at around 3:20 p.m. on the Clackamas River when they were alerted to an injured hiker.
Initial reports were that a woman had fallen and broken her ankle a short distance up from the Fish Creek Trailhead.
When crews arrived to the trailhead, they learned the woman was actually about three-and-a-half miles up the trail, near Pup Creek Falls.
Additional search and rescue crews were called to the scene.
The sheriff's office said two firefighters from Clackamas Fire District #1 began hiking up the trail with medical equipment and reached the injured woman, identified as 65-year-old Rebecca Erickson, of Portland, at around 5 p.m.
The firefighters stabilized Erickson and brought her down off the trail to the river where other rescuers were waiting with a raft. Erickson was then ferried across the river to the Sunstrip Campground and taken to the hospital by emergency medical crews at around 6:15 p.m.
The sheriff's office said Erickson told crews she had started hiking around 10:30 a.m. and had fallen near Pup Creeks Falls around 2:15 p.m.
The Water Rescue Consortium was assisted at the scene by Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, Clackamas Fire District #1, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol, Pacific Northwest Search and Rescue, and AMR Reach and Treat.
The sheriff's office said the presence of the Water Rescue Consortium in the area and help from other agencies made this a quick and successful rescue.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
