CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 61-year-old man was booked into jail Wednesday morning after deputies say he had severely beaten his girlfriend during an argument.
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at a home, located in the 68300 block of E. Twinberry Loop, shortly after 12 a.m. It was reported that William Joseph Bouley had beaten his girlfriend with a piece of wood.
According to the sheriff's office, initial reports suggests that Bouley believed the victim was dead and he was threatening to kill himself.
Deputies responded to the scene and contacted Bouley by phone. Bouley complied when instructed to walk outside and was taken into custody.
Deputies located the victim on a couch inside the home. The sheriff's office said the victim sustained a severe head wound and was conscious, but disoriented.
The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Bouley was booked into the Clackamas County Jail on a charge of attempted murder. He is being held without bail.
FOX 12 learned that Bouley was arraigned in court on Wednesday. He is due back in court on Jan. 16.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.