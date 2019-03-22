PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Some local heroes were honored this morning by the American Red Cross for their life-saving and community efforts.
The 22nd annual Hero Awards Breakfast was held in Vancouver Friday morning.
Among the honorees - three Clackamas County Sheriff's Office deputies - credited for saving a one-week-old baby named Audrey who became unresponsive and stopped breathing at the Clackamas Town Center last summer.
Surveillance video shows Deputy Jonathan Zacharkiw, Deputy Dan Olson and Deputy Jonah Russell running to help. The deputies performed CPR on Audrey and kept her alive until emergency medical services could arrive.
On Friday, the deputies walked across the stage with the now 6-month-old baby to pick up their First Responders Heroes award.
"I think we were all tearing up. And just to see Audrey here today, her beautiful eyes and seeing how good she's doing and thriving, seeing her mom and dad happy, makes this all worth while," said Deputy Russell.
Audrey's parents, Jessie and Kaylob, said they look forward to when she can thank deputies herself when she's older.
Here is the full list of 2019 Hero Award winners:
Community Hero: Jay Burcham, Albany, OR
For more than a decade, Jay has made workplace safety a top priority by requiring and providing for his employees to stay up to date on their CPR/First Aid certifications. His efforts have resulted in at least one life saved, in January 2018.
Military Hero: Tim Wilson, Bend, OR
Tim is a military veteran and is incredibly active with the Oregon Veterans Motorcycle Association in Bend. He has made it his personal mission to give back to veterans in his community through this organization, helping them raise funds to help veterans for the last two years, totaling more than $14,000 in 2017 and more than $16,000 in 2018.
Good Samaritan Heroes: Captain Joshua Burrows, Riley Wyatt, Billy Pike, Harry Pike & Ken Marvel of Tidewater Barge Lines in Vancouver, WA
The crew of Tidewater's Ryan Point Tugboat sprang into action when they spotted two people stranded in the middle of the Columbia River. The couple were exhausted and hypothermic after treading water for three hours, and the Tidewater crew pulled them to safety and warmth aboard their tugboat, saving their lives.
Give Life Hero: Merrill Gonterman, Roseburg, OR
In February 2018, Merrill found out his daughter had leukemia and needed critical medical treatment to save her life, including 40 blood transfusions. Inspired by the lifesaving power of blood products, Merrill joined the Red Cross Southwest Oregon Chapter Board of Directors in June 2018 and made it his top priority to organize regular blood drives in his community. To date, Merrill has organized 6 blood drives, collecting 153 units of blood, and he plans to continue his efforts to save even more lives.
Voluntary Service Hero: Janah Moorer, Klamath Falls, OR
Through her passion for helping and bringing joy to others, Janah has become a coordinator for her local Toys for Tots program, helping to collect and distribute more than 10,000 toys for more than 3,000 families in her community. When the organization found themselves with extra toys this past holiday season, Janah and her mom traveled to Butte County, California, to personally deliver them to families who had been affected by the Camp Fire.
