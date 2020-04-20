Deputies: Witnesses detain suspect who drove 100 mph in Happy Valley, crashed, crawled out of car

HAPPY VALLEY, OR (KPTV) - A wanted suspect reached speeds over 100 mph attempting to get away from deputies, before crashing and being detained by witnesses, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.
A deputy contracted to the Happy Valley Police Department saw the driver of a Dodge Charger speeding and passing other vehicles over a double yellow line on Foster Road at 9:30 a.m. Monday.
The deputy conducted a traffic stop on Vogel Road. As the deputy walked up to the car, the suspect drove away.
The deputy attempted to catch up, but the suspect was going faster than 100 mph, according to investigators.
The deputy lost sight of the suspect, who crashed at Southeast 172nd Avenue and Vogel Road.
The suspect’s Dodge Charger was wedged between a truck pulling a trailer loaded with gravel and a Nissan Xterra.
Investigators said the suspect collided with the truck and then struck the SUV.
Deputies said the suspect crawled out of the broken back window of his car and attempted to run across the Fred Meyer fuel station. Witnesses detained him until deputies arrived.
Sam Emanuel Hancos, 26, of Portland, was arrested on charges of possession of heroin, third-degree assault, attempt to elude, reckless endangering, reckless driving and hit and run with injury. Deputies said Hancos had a warrant for DUII out of Tillamook County.
Hancos was treated at the hospital before he was booked into the Clackamas County Jail.
The two drivers involved in the crash with Hancos were taken to the hospital for injuries described as non-life-threatening.
Southeast 172nd Avenue between Misty Avenue and Sunnyside Road was closed until 2 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
When I'm wanted by the police, I drive carefully and try not to draw attention to myself. Especially with heroin, guns, meth, etc in the car.
