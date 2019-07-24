LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A woman and her daughter were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Linn County on Tuesday evening and one of the drivers now faces charges in their deaths.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said that it received a report at 6:17 p.m. that two vehicles crashed in the 25700 block of Brush Creek Road. The scene was approximately one mile east of Crawfordsville. At least one person was reported as unconscious and not breathing.
Deputies said the crash investigation found that a black 2003 Mitsubishi Lancer, driven by 23-year-old Ty Kirkland, was traveling southbound on Brush Creek Road. The three passengers of the Lancer, all from Sweet Home, were 24-year-old Stormy Barge and her two children, Emma Pulido and Macy Pulido, ages 5 and 3 respectively.
The second vehicle involved was a green 1999 Jeep Wrangler driven by 29-year-old Brian McIntire, also of Sweet Home. The Wrangler was traveling northbound when it left its lane and crashed into the Lancer.
Deputies said Barge was pronounced dead at the scene. Emma Pulido was transported by ambulance and LifeFlight helicopter to Good Samaritan Hospital in Corvallis but died on the way.
Kirkland and Macy Pulido were taken to Riverbend Hospital in Springfield with minor injuries.
Alcohol was determined to be a factor in the deadly crash, according to the sheriff’s office. The crash remains under investigation.
McIntire was arrested and booked into the Linn County Jail. He now faces charges of DUII, two counts of first-degree manslaughter and reckless driving.
The sheriff’s office said the Linn County Medical Examiner was contacted to help in the investigation. Deputies were assisted at the crash scene by Multi Agency Investigation Team, the Lebanon Police Department, the Sweet Home Fire Department, the Linn County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Linn County Road Department.
The sheriff’s office would like to remind all drivers to be cautious, responsible and to not drink and drive. It said “There are many options out there so you do not have to drive. If you have to ask yourself if you are alright to drive, you are not alright to drive. You are placing people at risk by making poor choices.”
The crash came just two days after another deadly crash on Brush Creek Road, in which a 27-year-old man died.
