ALBANY, OR (KPTV) - A woman is accused of starting a fire that injured one person in Albany, according to the Linn County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said Jessica Erin Loper, 34, is facing a charge of first-degree arson.
Crews responded to a fire on the 38000 block of Scravel Hill Road at 7 a.m. Tuesday.
The sheriff's office said Loper and her 8-month-old child were living in the home with several other people. Other occupants reported that the fire started in Loper's locked bedroom and they believed they heard the baby crying inside.
The occupants attempted to force the door open. The sheriff's office said one person received first and second-degree burns from the fire.
Deputies who responded to the scene attempted to enter the home, believing Loper and her child were still inside. The sheriff's office said the deputies were driven out due to heavy smoke and flames.
Firefighters with the Jefferson Fire District and Albany Fire Department put out the fire.
The sheriff's office said Loper and her child were located hiding in the area about three hours after fire was reported.
Several dogs survived the fire, but the sheriff's office said one dog died.
The person who was injured was taken to an area hospital to be treated.
