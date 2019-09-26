MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - An Albany woman was arrested Wednesday after deputies say she gave coworkers food that was contaminated with drugs.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office said they received a report on Sept. 9 that a woman was given food which was suspected to have contained methamphetamine.
The victim, an employee at Jefferson Thriftway on Old Pacific Highway, told deputies she began feeling ill after eating bean dip she received from a coworker who was working in the deli.
The sheriff's office said the victim learned the dip may have contained meth after being treated at a hospital.
Deputies also learned that one other employee had consumed the bean dip.
According to the sheriff's office, there is no reason to believe any customers were served contaminated food.
The sheriff's office said 38-year-old Cassandra Medina-Hernandez was arrested following the investigation. She was booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, recklessly endangering another person, and causing another person to ingest a controlled substance.
