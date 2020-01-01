Deputies: Woman arrested after crashing into Portland home while driving impaired with dog in car

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A 44-year-old Sandy woman is accused of driving while impaired then crashing into a home in Portland on the morning of New Year’s Day.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a crash at Southeast 72nd Avenue and Southeast Clatsop Street just before 11 a.m.
Deputies learned that a woman was driving a Hyundai Elantra at a high rate of speed when she left the roadway and hit a fence, some bushes and then an apartment.
The driver, identified as Chelsea Ryann Amos, appeared to have been injured during the crash.
No one in the apartment was injured, but the crash caused a water main to rupture and damaged a load-bearing wall.
Firefighters and emergency personnel responded to the scene to help with medical aid and to address the structural damage.
Amos was arrested for DUII and transported to a local hospital. The sheriff’s office said additional charges have not been determined at this time.
During the crash, a German Shepherd was inside the Hyundai. The dog ran from the crash but was picked up by some residents of the apartment building.
The sheriff’s office said the dog appeared unharmed and was transported to Clackamas County Dog Services.
The crash marked the second DUII crash of the day for the sheriff’s office. Earlier in the morning, deputies responded to a DUII crash in Happy Valley.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
