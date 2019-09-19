WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 24-year-old woman was arrested early Thursday morning after she drove the wrong way on Highway 26 while drunk, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said multiple callers reported a driver traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes on NW Sunset Highway (Highway 26) from SW Market Street to NW Murray Boulevard.
One witness who told deputies that he was almost hit by the wrong way vehicle while he driving on the highway.
Deputies stopped the silver Ford Fusion near the intersection of NW Murray Boulevard and NW Jenkins Road.
The sheriff's office said the driver, identified as Shelby Lee Terebesi, had driven up and down NW Murray several times with a flat tire. She was arrested around 3:15 a.m.
According to the sheriff's office, an open can of Coors Light was found inside Terebesi's vehicle.
The sheriff's office said Terebesi's blood alcohol concentration was a 0.17.
Terebesi was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, and reckless endangering of another.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.