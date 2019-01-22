LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A woman was arrested for stealing funds from her mother's retirement account.
Deputies said they arrested, Mary Ellen Gray, 68, of Richland Missouri, after deputies discovered Gray was stealing funds from a retirement account belonging to her mother Lena Fenn, 86, of Millersburg.
The investigation began when Adult Protective Services notified the Linn County Sheriff’s Office that Gray had allegedly withdrawn thousands of dollars from her mother’s retirement account, according to deputies.
Detectives subpoenaed financial records and determined Gray withdrew in excess of $300,000 dollars from the account over a two-year period and used that money for her own personal gain.
Deputies said Gray moved to Missouri in 2017, but they learned that she was back in town and located her at her mother’s residence.
Gray was arrested and charged with first-degree aggravated theft and first-degree criminal mistreatment.
