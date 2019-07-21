Deputies: Woman arrested for stealing bait package in Aloha

ALOHA, OR (KPTV) – A woman was arrested Sunday after deputies say she stole a bait package in Aloha.
Last week, Washington County deputies started cracking down on package thieves by putting out bait packages.
The bait packages look and are even delivered like any other package, but they’re equipped with electronic tracking devices that allow deputies to track them after they’ve been stolen.
Just before 6 a.m. Sunday, one of their bait packages was stolen. Deputies followed the signal to a home in the 20700 block of Southwest Rosa Road in Aloha.
Deputies found Sheena Watson of Beaverton in the yard. She told deputies she had been out riding her bike but was barefoot.
Deputies say Watson then pulled out the tracking device and said she found it on the sidewalk before admitting that the rest of the stolen bait package was in the backyard and that she had cut it open with scissors.
Watson was arrested on charges of mail theft and theft in the second degree.
She was also wanted on a felony warrant from the Oregon State Parole Board for a previous burglary conviction.
The sheriff’s office says multiple decoy packages remain active in Washington County.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.