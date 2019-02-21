CORBETT, OR (KPTV) - A woman was taken to the hospital early Thursday morning after she was assaulted in her home, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office.
At around 2:50 a.m., deputies responded to a home on the 32600 block of East Bell Road on the report of an assault.
The sheriff's office said a family member found the injured woman and called 911.
The victim was taken to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The sheriff's office said at this time they don't know when the assault occurred.
In a tweet just before noon, the sheriff's office said a suspect was in custody.
On Thursday afternoon, deputies identified the suspect as 40-year-old Sean Allen Tester. He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges including assault-domestic violence and strangulation.
According to the sheriff's office, there is no threat to the public. The victim and the suspect are known to each other.
The investigation is ongoing. Deputies said there is no threat to the community in connection with this case.
(1) comment
No threat to the public?
Seriously???
The miscreant who did this is STILL out there, possibly looking for a softer target.
This assurance is from a LEO headed by an alleged "sheriff" who refuses to cooperate with ICE or see the value in it toward public safety.
Classic.
