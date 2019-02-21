MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A woman was taken to the hospital early Thursday morning after she assaulted, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office.
At around 2:50 a.m., deputies responded to a home, located in the 32600 block of East Bell Road, on the report of an assault.
The sheriff's office said a family member found the injured woman and called 911.
The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The sheriff's office said at this time they don't know when the assault occurred.
According to the sheriff's office, there is no threat to the public.
The investigation is ongoing. No other information has been released at this time.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
