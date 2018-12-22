JACKSON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A woman died after being partially ejected from a car Saturday morning.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a deadly crash that occurred on Highway 62 around 2:29 a.m.
Deputies learned that a Honda Accord sedan left the roadway and crashed into the back of a semi-truck trailer parked on the shoulder.
A 25-year-old woman riding in the front passenger seat was partially ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, according to deputies.
Investigators said she was not wearing a seat belt.
The driver, Cody Dylan Lowe, 24, of Shady Cove, was transported to Rogue Regional Medical Center (RRMC) for treatment for a possible arm fracture and other minor injuries, according to deputies.
The backseat passenger, Tyler Robert Van Houten, 25, of Shady Cove, was transported to RRMC for treatment for minor injuries.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
