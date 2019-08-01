VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A driver died in a single-vehicle crash in Vancouver Wednesday night, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
Just after 10:30 p.m., emergency crews were called out to a crash at Northeast 14th Street and Northeast 249th Avenue. A 9-1-1 caller reported a car had collided with a large tree.
The sheriff's office said the driver was found dead inside the crashed car. The woman was identified Thursday as 22-year-old Kaylene N. Christensen of Washougal.
The CCSO Traffic Unit is leading the crash investigation.
The sheriff's office said excessive speed appears to be a causing factor in the crash.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
