CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A woman died and a man was Life Flighted after a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Clackamas County.
Clackamas County deputies responded to a report of a two-vehicle traffic collision with entrapment at S Barnards Road and S Dryland Road located in unincorporated Clackamas County between Molalla and Canby around 4:36 p.m.
First responders arrived and found several citizens in the area helping. The collision was between a Mini Cooper and a Ram pickup. Both vehicles had extensive damage.
The driver of the truck appeared to be uninjured, according to police.
Police said the female driver of the Mini Cooper was found dead in the vehicle. The male passenger had extensive injuries. He was taken to an area hospital by Life Flight and later died as result of his injuries.
As result of the initial investigation, it is believed the driver of the Mini Cooper was at fault, according to police.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
