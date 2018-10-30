CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Deputies have identified the body found in Clackamas County Sunday morning, and have also made an arrest in the case.
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said a Camp Namanu employee found the woman's body in a ditch around 10:30 a.m. on Southeast Camp Namanu Road near the Sandy River in the Bull Run/Sandy area.
On Monday, detectives identified the body as Coral Rodriguez-Lorenzo, 38, of southeast Portland. According to the sheriff's office, she had been listed as a missing person out of Portland.
Rodriguez-Lorenzo's husband, Martin Gallo-Gallardo, 45, was brought in for questioning.
According to the sheriff's office, Gallo-Gallardo confessed to the murder during an interview with detectives.
Gallo-Gallardo has been booked into the Clackamas County Jail on a charge of murder and is being held without bail.
He is scheduled to be arraigned in court at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.