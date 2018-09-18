WHITE CITY, OR (KPTV) - A woman arrested in White City Tuesday is facing 100 counts of mail theft, among other charges, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says.
Amanda Marie Sims, 36, stole mail from at least 100 people and used personal and financial information to steal identities and make fake checks, according to deputies.
Her arrest at a mobile home park in the 3200 block of Antelope Road Tuesday caps off a three-month investigation into theft and fraud activities related to her charges, the sheriff’s office says.
Law enforcement began investigating Sims on June 22 when a woman attempted to cash a forged check at a White City convenience store. Deputies traced the check back to Sims and, on July 1, served a search warrant at her home and found stolen mail and equipment used to make or alter checks, according to the sheriff’s office.
After searching Sims’ home, detectives continued to investigate, obtaining back records and documents and interviewing witnesses. They learned Sims had received at least $10,000 by cashing or depositing fraudulent checks.
Deputies say she also used stolen bank information to pay bills and gave forged checks to other people. Detectives are still working to determine the total amount of losses to victims in the case.
Sims was arrested Tuesday without incident and lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
She is facing 100 counts of mail theft, six counts of forgery and one count of criminal possession of a forgery device. Her bail Tuesday was set at $847,000.
