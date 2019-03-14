LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - One person was killed in a head-on crash that happened outside of Harrisburg Thursday morning.
Deputies responded to the report of a crash on Peoria Road near Irish Bend Loop just before 7 a.m.
The Linn County Sheriff's Office said an investigation revealed that Kelly Flower, 55, from Foster, was driving a 2003 Honda Accord southbound on Peoria Road when for unknown reasons she crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a 2016 Chevrolet Traverse heading northbound.
Flower was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as Colleen Wedin, 29, from Eugene, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries.
The sheriff's office said both drivers were wearing their seatbelts and airbags deployed in both vehicles.
There was intermittent fog in the area, but it is unknown if it was a factor in the crash, according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office was assisted by the Albany Police Department, Lebanon Police Department, Corvallis Fire Department and Halsey Fire Department.
