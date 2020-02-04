WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A man was arrested and a woman was hospitalized following a stabbing in the Cedar Hills area Monday night, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
At around 11:16 p.m., deputies responded to a stabbing at the Plaid Pantry, located at 14114 Southwest Butner Road.
The sheriff's office said the stabbing occurred during a disturbance in the convenience store's parking lot.
A knife was recovered at the scene.
The victim, a 27-year-old woman, was taken to an area hospital. The extent of her injuries is not known at this time.
The suspect, a 25-year-old man, was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail. The suspect's name and the charges he will face have not yet been released.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.