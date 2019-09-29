MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A woman was arrested on Sunday, suspected of killing a Marion County family’s pet rabbit.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suspicious activity complaint in the 5600 block of Silverton Road Northeast at about 11 a.m.
Deputies say the caller reported chasing a woman from her property. They say the caller found one of their family rabbits dead and believes the woman killed the rabbit.
The suspect was described as a woman in her 30s to 40s, who is 5’ 4” tall with a medium build and dark hair.
Deputies found the suspect in the area. She was detained and transported to the Marion County Jail on charges of animal abuse, criminal mischief, and trespass.
The Marion County Jail is still working to identify the woman at this time.
