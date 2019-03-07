LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A Yachats man was arrested last month after deputies say he discharged a firearm and it went through his neighbor's window.
On Feb. 27 at around 7 p.m., deputies responded to the report of suspicious activity near 2nd Street. Initial reports suggested that a bullet had gone through a home's living room window.
Deputies arrived to the scene and determined that a bullet had in fact gone through the double-pane exterior window of a home.
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said deputies traced the trajectory of the shot to a nearby home.
Deputies contacted Terry L. Brown inside the neighboring home.
Following an investigation, the sheriff's office said deputies determined the round was discharged in negligence.
Brown was arrested and booked into the Lincoln County Jail on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, recklessly endangering, and first-degree criminal mischief. His bail was set at $65,000.
