HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - A deputy fire marshal from Hillsboro is headed to the Bahamas to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.
Miguel Bautista, who is also a trained disaster medical technician, left from the Portland International Airport Wednesday night. He said he is a little anxious about the trip but glad to be able to help.
“There’s always a little bit of anxiety right before you get going, just ready to get out there and help in any way we can and happy to support the people of the Bahamas,” Bautista said.
Bautista is part of a group called Empact Northwest. He says the group will be staying on one island and then shuttling to other islands that suffered some of the worst damage. They’ll be working with emergency managers, doing anything from coordination logistics, conducting search and rescue operations, to providing medical support.
Bautista says it will be intense, but he’s helped with hurricane response before, and they train all year for this. He says based on how the cell service is, he’ll try to keep FOX 12 posted on how their work is going while they are there.
