MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A Marion County deputy went above and beyond to help a family after somebody took most of the children’s clothing.
For 4-year-old Christian Garcia, it’s like Christmas came early. He and his two brothers just received new boots, warm coats, and a big pile of clothes.
“It’s just that we weren’t expecting all this – it’s so much that was given to my boys after everything being taken,” said the boys’ father, Christian Garcia Sr.
Early Wednesday, someone took all their clothing out of their apartment complex dryer and didn’t return it.
“It was all my kids’ stuff – all my kids’ clothes, all their warm clothing, their long-sleeved shirts, all their warm pants,” said Garcia. “It broke my heart.”
They filed a report with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office thinking it was a lost cause – not realizing that the deputy who took the case has a really big heart.
“If it was my kid’s clothes being taken, I would be very upset too,” said Deputy Cody Gubbels.
Gubbels didn’t know if he’d find the thief but knew that he could help. He reached out to Believe in Your Community, a nonprofit that partners with the sheriff’s office to help people during tough times.
“We got $250 for them in gift cards to Walmart, and we hand-delivered it to them and just seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces was awesome,” Gubbels said.
Garcia said, “I’m amazed and I’m thankful.”
And as word spread, others stepped in too, donating even more clothes.
“We got more than what’s been taken from us – it’s just unbelievable,” Garcia said.
Along with new wardrobes, the boys got some new friends, making the season a bit brighter and warmer.
“It’s a big blessing for my boys, especially this time of the year – I mean Christmas, I can’t do any Christmas for them right now,” Garcia said.
Gubbels said, “I’m just happy I got to help them in their time of need.”
You can learn more about Believe in Your Community by visiting this link.
