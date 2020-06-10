Deputy helps mom give birth at Clark Co. gas station

CLARK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A deputy with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office helped a woman who went into labor at a gas station on Tuesday night.
Deputy Melissa Sager arrived at the Shell gas station at 119th Street and 117th Avenue before firefighters arrived on scene.
The sheriff’s office says Sager immediately moved in to help the mother, who soon gave birth to a healthy baby boy in the front seat of her family’s SUV.
The deputy helped to clear the baby’s airway, wrapped him up, and gave him back to his mom, the sheriff’s office said. The mother and her boy, named Graham, were later transported to an area hospital for additional care.
