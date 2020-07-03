CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened at a RV Resort in Welches on Friday.
Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a welfare check for a suicidal subject at Mt. Hood Village RV Resort at 2:45 p.m.
The person shot at a deputy before deputies fired back, killing the person, the sheriff’s office said. The injured deputy was taken to the hospital with what is believed to be non-threatening injuries.
We are in the area of an officer-involved shooting at the Mt. Hood Village RV Resort. The @ClackCoSheriff says a man shot a deputy, and the deputy then shot and killed that man. A neighbor told me he’s shocked because he moved out here because it’s normally so quiet. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/6JH7bPN8Y3— Drew Reeves (@DrewReevesTV) July 4, 2020
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.