COWLITZ COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – A deputy who shot into a suspect's vehicle during a pursuit in Cowlitz County last month was justified, the Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team said.

On April 20, Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Cory Robinson was involved in a pursuit where the suspect, identified as Michael Wright, intentionally rammed a stolen vehicle into Robinson’s patrol car. It was then when Robinson shot into the stolen vehicle.

“The findings of the investigative team have been submitted to the Cowlitz County Prosecuting Attorney, who has final prosecutorial authority to determine if Deputy Robinson’s use of force was lawful and justified pursuant to Washington State Law,” the LCMCT said in a press release.

Robinson has been on leave while the Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team conducted an independent investigation into his use of force.