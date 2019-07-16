YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A deputy found four kittens left at an illegal dump site near McMinnville Monday afternoon, the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office says.
The animals were found in the 27000 block of Peavine Road outside of McMinnville.
While investigating, a sergeant located the kittens near some of the debris, according to the sheriff’s office. All four kittens were removed from the area and transported to Homeward Bound Pets.
Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at crimetip@co.yamhill.or.us or whitlowt@co.yamhill.or.us.
